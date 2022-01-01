Katalog firm
Nelnet
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Nelnet Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Nelnet wynosi od $60,000 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT) na dolnym końcu do $146,000 dla Architekt Rozwiązań na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Nelnet. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $103K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Architekt Rozwiązań
Median $146K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
Median $60K
Projektant Produktu
$90.7K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$119K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Nelnet jest Architekt Rozwiązań z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $146,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Nelnet wynosi $96,576.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Nelnet

Powiązane firmy

  • Rocket Mortgage
  • OneMain Financial
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nelnet/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.