Szacunkowa całkowita wartość: $6,636

Ubezpieczenia, zdrowie i wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Clinic

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $900

    $900 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    22 days

  • Health Insurance

    We hold annual health screenings for all associates. If you meet all your goals, you’ll earn free health premiums for the next year.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $300

    $300 per year. Participate in wellness challenges and earn anywhere from $100 to $450 each quarter.

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Adoption Assistance

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Military Leave

  • Remote Work

    Work from the office or your home – your choice.

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 20% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $3,600

    100% match on the first 3% of base salary 100% match for first 3% contribution, 50% match for next 2%.

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    Choose to put some (or all) of your employer-matched 401(k) funds toward your student loans.

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $5,250 per year

  • Referral Bonus

  • Donation Match

    100% match.

