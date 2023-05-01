Katalog firm
National Spine & Pain Centers
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o National Spine & Pain Centers, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    National Spine & Pain Centers is a healthcare brand that provides relief for chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures. With over 120 locations and 750 medical professionals, they facilitate nearly a million patient visits annually. Their physicians are highly trained and globally recognized specialists in pain management, with credentials from influential institutions and double/triple board certifications. They are also leaders in pain-related research, having authored hundreds of manuscripts published in peer-reviewed medical journals and dozens of book chapters.

    http://www.treatingpain.com
    Strona internetowa
    2011
    Rok założenia
    751
    Liczba pracowników
    $250M-$500M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla National Spine & Pain Centers

    Powiązane firmy

    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby