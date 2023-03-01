Katalog firm
Merit
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Merit Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Merit wynosi od $159,200 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $225,000 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Merit. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $160K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
Median $225K
Analityk Danych
$159K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Menedżer Produktu
$173K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Merit jest Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $225,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Merit wynosi $166,430.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Merit

Powiązane firmy

  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Coinbase
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/merit/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.