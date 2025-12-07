Katalog firm
Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Zasoby Ludzkie in China w Meituan wynosi CN¥353K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Meituan. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/7/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Meituan
L7
Beijing, BJ, China
Łącznie rocznie
$49.5K
Poziom
L7
Podstawa
$38.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$11.2K
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
3 Lata
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Zasoby Ludzkie w Meituan in China wynosi rocznie CN¥925,348. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Meituan dla stanowiska Zasoby Ludzkie in China wynosi CN¥335,672.

Inne zasoby

