lululemon Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w lululemon wynosi od $39,800 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Sprzedaż na dolnym końcu do $341,700 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników lululemon. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/26/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Inżynier Danych

Menedżer Produktu
Median $108K
Menedżer Projektu
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Analityk Danych
Median $80.2K
Analityk Danych
Median $82.2K
Architekt Rozwiązań
Median $144K
Analityk Biznesowy
$89.6K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$180K
Analityk Finansowy
$72K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Operacje Marketingowe
$60.5K
Projektant Produktu
$101K
Menedżer Programu
$181K
Rekruter
$66.5K
Sprzedaż
$39.8K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$342K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$151K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w lululemon jest Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $341,700. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w lululemon wynosi $97,234.

Inne zasoby

