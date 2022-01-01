Katalog firm
Levi's Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Levi's wynosi od $25,761 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inwestor Venture Capital na dolnym końcu do $211,050 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Levi's. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/21/2025

Księgowy
$155K
Analityk Danych
$51.6K
Marketing
$71.4K

Projektant Produktu
$151K
Menedżer Produktu
$211K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$36.2K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$70.7K
Inwestor Venture Capital
$25.8K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Levi's jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $211,050. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Levi's wynosi $71,011.

