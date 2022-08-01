Katalog firm
Lettuce Grow
Lettuce Grow Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Lettuce Grow wynosi od $109,450 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Produktu na dolnym końcu do $125,000 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Lettuce Grow. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/26/2025

Menedżer Produktu
$109K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $125K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Lettuce Grow jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $125,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Lettuce Grow wynosi $117,225.

