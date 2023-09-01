Katalog firm
Lenta Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Lenta wynosi od $14,349 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Biznesowy na dolnym końcu do $106,449 dla Menedżer Analityki Danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Lenta. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/26/2025

Analityk Biznesowy
$14.3K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$106K
Menedżer Produktu
$32.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inżynier Oprogramowania
$99.2K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Lenta jest Menedżer Analityki Danych at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $106,449. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Lenta wynosi $65,904.

