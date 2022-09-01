Katalog firm
Leica Geosystems
Leica Geosystems Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Leica Geosystems wynosi od $45,188 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Zasoby Ludzkie na dolnym końcu do $120,142 dla Inżynier Sprzętu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Leica Geosystems. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/8/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $116K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Inżynier Sprzętu
$120K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$45.2K

Menedżer Produktu
$109K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying role reported at Leica Geosystems is Inżynier Sprzętu at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,142. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leica Geosystems is $112,185.

