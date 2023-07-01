Katalog firm
Leapfin
Leapfin Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Leapfin wynosi od $100,500 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Sprzedaż na dolnym końcu do $195,975 dla Marketing na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Leapfin. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/14/2025

$160K

Marketing
$196K
Menedżer Produktu
$126K
Sprzedaż
$101K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
$119K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Leapfin jest Marketing at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $195,975. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Leapfin wynosi $122,513.

