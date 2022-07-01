Katalog firm
Leap Services Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Leap Services wynosi od $79,849 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rozwój Biznesu na dolnym końcu do $277,380 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Leap Services. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/22/2025

Rozwój Biznesu
$79.8K
Menedżer Produktu
$277K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$142K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$237K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Leap Services jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $277,380. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Leap Services wynosi $189,766.

