LeadSquared
LeadSquared Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w LeadSquared wynosi od $18,402 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $167,385 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników LeadSquared. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/22/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $18.4K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Biznesowy
$19.3K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$50.9K

Projektant Produktu
$71.4K
Menedżer Produktu
$167K
Sprzedaż
$21.4K
Inżynier Sprzedaży
$25.8K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$89.7K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w LeadSquared jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $167,385. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w LeadSquared wynosi $38,395.

Inne zasoby

