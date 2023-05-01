Katalog firm
LaserAway
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o LaserAway, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    LaserAway is a leading aesthetic dermatology company with over 100 locations across the US. They specialize in Laser Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring, and Injectables. Their clinics are supervised by board-certified dermatologists, and their treatments are implemented by registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. LaserAway offers competitive pay, growth potential, flexible schedules, complimentary and discounted treatments, continued trainings, and a fun, high-energy culture.

    laseraway.com
    Strona internetowa
    2006
    Rok założenia
    3,001
    Liczba pracowników
    $500M-$1B
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla LaserAway

    Powiązane firmy

    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • Uber
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby