Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Kratos Defense and Security Solutions wynosi od $33,830 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Sprzętu na dolnym końcu do $301,500 dla Rozwój Biznesu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/7/2025

$160K

Rozwój Biznesu
$302K
Inżynier Sprzętu
$33.8K
Inżynier Mechanik
$73.5K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
$89.2K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Kratos Defense and Security Solutions jest Rozwój Biznesu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $301,500. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Kratos Defense and Security Solutions wynosi $81,347.

