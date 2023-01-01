Katalog firm
Kohler
Kohler Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Kohler wynosi od $58,800 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Programu na dolnym końcu do $170,850 dla Menedżer Programów Technicznych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Kohler. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/25/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $80K
Inżynier Mechanik
Median $94.8K
Analityk Biznesowy
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analityk Danych
$115K
Projektant Produktu
$164K
Menedżer Produktu
$139K
Menedżer Programu
$58.8K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$144K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$171K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Kohler jest Menedżer Programów Technicznych at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $170,850. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Kohler wynosi $114,570.

