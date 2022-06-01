Katalog firm
Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Kodak Alaris wynosi od $62,685 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Sprzętu na dolnym końcu do $120,600 dla Sprawy Regulacyjne na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Kodak Alaris. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/25/2025

Inżynier Sprzętu
$62.7K
Inżynier Mechanik
$84.6K
Sprawy Regulacyjne
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $100K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Kodak Alaris jest Sprawy Regulacyjne at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $120,600. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Kodak Alaris wynosi $92,288.

