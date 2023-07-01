Katalog firm
Knights
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
    O firmie

    The Knights are a global esports organization based in Pittsburgh. They focus on entertaining fans, sharing esports, and bringing people together. They have partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wiz Khalifa, Evgeni Malkin, and MX LATAM. They have top players in games like Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Melee, PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Smite. They participate in major esports events and have a strong presence in the industry. For more information, visit their website or contact them via email.

    https://knights.gg
    Strona internetowa
    2017
    Rok założenia
    51
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

