Joby Aviation Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Joby Aviation wynosi od $109,450 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $308,450 dla Menedżer Programu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Joby Aviation. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/26/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $175K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Quality Assurance (QA)

Inżynier Mechanik
Median $175K
Inżynier Sprzętu
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inżynier Lotniczy
$298K
Analityk Danych
$220K
Inżynier Elektryk
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Lekarz
$131K
Projektant Produktu
$199K
Menedżer Programu
$308K
Rekruter
$109K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$109K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$152K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Joby Aviation jest Menedżer Programu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $308,450. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Joby Aviation wynosi $175,000.

