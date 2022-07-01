Katalog firm
JatApp
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
    • O firmie

    JatApp is a full-cycle custom software development company that provides a full range of services in software development, mobile app development, web development, and staffing your project with a dedicated development team.Our team unites professional engineers, designers, support service and managers, who know how to create innovative software solutions, taking responsibility for the entire Software Development Life Cycle from concept to launch and support.Key services JatApp offers:- Dedicated development teams- Application development- Mobile App development- Web development- Enterprise software development- QA & Software Testing- UI/UX design- IT consulting and business analysis.

    http://jatapp.com
    Strona internetowa
    2009
    Rok założenia
    90
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

