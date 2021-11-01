Katalog firm
Intelligent Medical Objects
Intelligent Medical Objects Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Intelligent Medical Objects wynosi od $82,159 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Biznesowy na dolnym końcu do $304,470 dla Menedżer Projektowania Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Intelligent Medical Objects. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/25/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $98K
Analityk Biznesowy
$82.2K
Analityk Danych
$140K

Menedżer Projektowania Produktu
$304K
Menedżer Produktu
$180K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Intelligent Medical Objects jest Menedżer Projektowania Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $304,470. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Intelligent Medical Objects wynosi $140,140.

