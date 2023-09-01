Katalog firm
Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Intellect Design Arena wynosi od $8,476 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Redaktor Techniczny na dolnym końcu do $38,311 dla Analityk Danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Intellect Design Arena. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/24/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $9.2K
Analityk Danych
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menedżer Produktu
$36.1K
Redaktor Techniczny
$8.5K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Intellect Design Arena jest Analityk Danych z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $38,311. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Intellect Design Arena wynosi $20,422.

