Katalog firm
InMoment
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o InMoment, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value--where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of comprehensive data, modern technology, and human expertise that helps executives--and the companies they lead--recognize the power and value of customer and employee experiences. With our years of Experience Improvement (XI) Solutions and expertise, and our leading-edge Experience Intelligence (XI) Platform, we ensure businesses understand and own the moments that matter--to transform experiences today that deliver the highest business value tomorrow. The InMoment Approach places business drivers at the forefront of experience program initiatives. We help our customers solve specific business challenges- Acquisition, Retention, and Growth. Our XI efforts ensure that our 2000+ brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

    https://inmoment.com
    Strona internetowa
    1954
    Rok założenia
    1,700
    Liczba pracowników
    $500M-$1B
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla InMoment

    Powiązane firmy

    • Belcan
    • Arcesium
    • InvestCloud
    • SoftServe
    • Avtex
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby