Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in Prague Metropolitan Area w Infor wynosi CZK 1.25M year dla Senior Software Engineer. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Prague Metropolitan Area year wynosi w sumie CZK 1.31M. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Infor. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/2/2025

Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Associate Software Engineer
(Poziom początkujący)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.25M
CZK 1.25M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Team Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Pokaż 1 Więcej poziomów
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Infor?

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying salary package reported for a Inżynier Oprogramowania at Infor in Prague Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,403,914. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infor for the Inżynier Oprogramowania role in Prague Metropolitan Area is CZK 1,137,187.

