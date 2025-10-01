Katalog firm
  • Pensje
  • Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania

  • Wszystkie pensje Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania

  • Phoenix Area

Indeed Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania Pensje w Phoenix Area

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in Phoenix Area w Indeed wynosi $295K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Indeed. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/1/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Indeed
Software Engineering Manager
Phoenix, AZ
Łącznie rocznie
$295K
Poziom
L3
Podstawa
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$110K
Premia
$22K
Lata w firmie
3 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
15 Lata
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.4%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (8.32% kwartalnie)

  • 33.4% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (8.35% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania w Indeed in Phoenix Area wynosi rocznie $325,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Indeed dla stanowiska Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in Phoenix Area wynosi $293,000.

