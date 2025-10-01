Katalog firm
Indeed
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Inżynier Oprogramowania

  • Wszystkie pensje Inżynier Oprogramowania

  • Greater Vancouver

Indeed Inżynier Oprogramowania Pensje w Greater Vancouver

Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in Greater Vancouver w Indeed wynosi CA$191K year dla L2. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Greater Vancouver year wynosi w sumie CA$218K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Indeed. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/1/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L0
(Poziom początkujący)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
CA$191K
CA$137K
CA$43.7K
CA$11.2K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Pokaż 4 Więcej poziomów
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy

CA$226K

Zarabiaj Uczciwie, Nie Daj Się Wykorzystać

Wynegocjowaliśmy tysiące ofert i regularnie osiągamy podwyżki o ponad 30 tys. $ (czasem ponad 300 tys. $). Wynegocjuj swoją pensję lub swoje CV do przeglądu przez prawdziwych ekspertów - rekruterów, którzy robią to codziennie.

Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
DodajDodaj wynagrodzenieDodaj wynagrodzenie

Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuj daneZobacz otwarte oferty
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.4%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (8.32% kwartalnie)

  • 33.4% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (8.35% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Inżynier Oprogramowania oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Uwzględnione Stanowiska

Zgłoś Nowe Stanowisko

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Inżynier Zapewnienia Jakości (QA)

Inżynier Danych

Inżynier Oprogramowania Produkcyjnego

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Die hoogste betalende salaris pakket gerapporteer vir 'n Inżynier Oprogramowania by Indeed in Greater Vancouver is 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van CA$279,273. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Indeed vir die Inżynier Oprogramowania rol in Greater Vancouver is CA$187,558.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Indeed

Powiązane firmy

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby