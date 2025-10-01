Katalog firm
Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in Greater Los Angeles Area w Indeed wynosi od $143K year dla L1 do $290K year dla L3. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Greater Los Angeles Area year wynosi w sumie $206K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Indeed. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/1/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L0
(Poziom początkujący)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$143K
$113K
$20.7K
$9K
L2
Software Engineer II
$201K
$146K
$38.7K
$17.1K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$216K
$156K
$46.3K
$13.7K
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.4%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (8.32% kwartalnie)

  • 33.4% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (8.35% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Uwzględnione Stanowiska

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Inżynier Zapewnienia Jakości (QA)

Inżynier Danych

Inżynier Oprogramowania Produkcyjnego

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying salary package reported for a Inżynier Oprogramowania at Indeed in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $293,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Inżynier Oprogramowania role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $184,464.

