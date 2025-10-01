Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in Greater Hyderabad Area w Indeed wynosi od ₹3.56M year dla L1 do ₹9.64M year dla L3. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Greater Hyderabad Area year wynosi w sumie ₹9.42M. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Indeed. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/1/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
₹3.56M
₹2.7M
₹627K
₹233K
L2
₹7.78M
₹3.88M
₹3.48M
₹413K
L2-II
₹10.24M
₹5.29M
₹4.39M
₹563K
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)
25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ROK 1
33.3%
ROK 2
33.4%
ROK 3
W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (8.32% kwartalnie)
33.4% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (8.35% kwartalnie)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
