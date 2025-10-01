Wynagrodzenie Menedżer Produktu in San Francisco Bay Area w Indeed wynosi od $203K year dla L2 do $437K year dla L4. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in San Francisco Bay Area year wynosi w sumie $519K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Indeed. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/1/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L2
$203K
$149K
$32.7K
$20.7K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$437K
$250K
$143K
$43.8K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)
25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ROK 1
33.3%
ROK 2
33.4%
ROK 3
W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (8.32% kwartalnie)
33.4% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (8.35% kwartalnie)
