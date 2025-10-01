Typ Akcji

RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

25 % uprawnia w 1st - ROK ( 25.00 % rocznie )

25 % uprawnia w 2nd - ROK ( 6.25 % kwartalnie )

25 % uprawnia w 3rd - ROK ( 6.25 % kwartalnie )

25 % uprawnia w 4th - ROK ( 6.25 % kwartalnie )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.