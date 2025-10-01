Katalog firm
Indeed
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Analityk Biznesowy

  • Wszystkie pensje Analityk Biznesowy

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Analityk Biznesowy Pensje w Greater Austin Area

Wynagrodzenie Analityk Biznesowy in Greater Austin Area w Indeed wynosi od $84.6K year dla L1 do $209K year dla L3. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Greater Austin Area year wynosi w sumie $158K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Indeed. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/1/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Business Analyst I
$84.6K
$79.4K
$2.2K
$3K
L2
Business Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Business Analyst
$150K
$116K
$16.8K
$17.6K
Pokaż 3 Więcej poziomów
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy

$160K

Zarabiaj Uczciwie, Nie Daj Się Wykorzystać

Wynegocjowaliśmy tysiące ofert i regularnie osiągamy podwyżki o ponad 30 tys. $ (czasem ponad 300 tys. $). Wynegocjuj swoją pensję lub swoje CV do przeglądu przez prawdziwych ekspertów - rekruterów, którzy robią to codziennie.

Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
DodajDodaj wynagrodzenieDodaj wynagrodzenie

Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuj daneZobacz otwarte oferty

Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.4%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (8.32% kwartalnie)

  • 33.4% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (8.35% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Analityk Biznesowy oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying salary package reported for a Analityk Biznesowy at Indeed in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $210,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Analityk Biznesowy role in Greater Austin Area is $115,000.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Indeed

Powiązane firmy

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby