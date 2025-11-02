Katalog firm
Indeed
  • Pensje
  • Operacje Biznesowe

  • Wszystkie pensje Operacje Biznesowe

Indeed Operacje Biznesowe Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Operacje Biznesowe w Indeed wynosi $140K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Indeed. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/2/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
Łącznie rocznie
$140K
Poziom
L3
Podstawa
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
3 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
5 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Indeed?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.4%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Indeed, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (8.32% kwartalnie)

  • 33.4% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (8.35% kwartalnie)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Operacje Biznesowe w Indeed wynosi rocznie $228,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Indeed dla stanowiska Operacje Biznesowe wynosi $115,000.

