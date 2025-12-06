Katalog firm
IMC
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Inżynier Sprzętu

  • Wszystkie pensje Inżynier Sprzętu

IMC Inżynier Sprzętu Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Sprzętu in United States w IMC wynosi od $243K year dla L1 do $335K year dla L3. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $245K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w IMC. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Pokaż 1 Więcej poziomów
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
DodajDodaj wynagrodzenieDodaj wynagrodzenie

Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuj daneZobacz otwarte oferty

Współtwórz
Jakie są poziomy kariery w IMC?

Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Inżynier Sprzętu oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Uwzględnione Stanowiska

Zgłoś Nowe Stanowisko

Inżynier FPGA

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inżynier Sprzętu w IMC in United States wynosi rocznie $650,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w IMC dla stanowiska Inżynier Sprzętu in United States wynosi $245,000.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla IMC

Powiązane firmy

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.