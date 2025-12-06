Katalog firm
IMC
  • Pensje
  • Analityk Finansowy

  • Wszystkie pensje Analityk Finansowy

IMC Analityk Finansowy Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Analityk Finansowy in United States w IMC wynosi $269K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w IMC. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
IMC
Trader
Chicago, IL
Łącznie rocznie
$269K
Poziom
L3
Podstawa
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$93.8K
Lata w firmie
0-1 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
0-1 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w IMC?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Analityk Finansowy w IMC in United States wynosi rocznie $297,500. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w IMC dla stanowiska Analityk Finansowy in United States wynosi $268,750.

Inne zasoby

