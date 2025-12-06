Wynagrodzenie Analityk Danych in United States w IMC wynosi od $247K year dla L1 do $242K year dla L3. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $200K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w IMC. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
