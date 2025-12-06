Katalog firm
Illumina
Illumina Zasoby Ludzkie Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Zasoby Ludzkie in United States w Illumina wynosi $95K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Illumina. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Illumina
Human Resources
San Diego, CA
Łącznie rocznie
$95K
Poziom
P2
Podstawa
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
2 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
5 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Illumina?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Illumina, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (25.00% rocznie)



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Zasoby Ludzkie w Illumina in United States wynosi rocznie $160,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Illumina dla stanowiska Zasoby Ludzkie in United States wynosi $95,000.

