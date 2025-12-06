Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in United States w IHS Markit wynosi od $99.2K year dla Software Engineer do $136K year dla Senior Software Engineer. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $135K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w IHS Markit. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
