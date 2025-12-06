Katalog firm
IHS Markit
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Inżynier Oprogramowania

  • Wszystkie pensje Inżynier Oprogramowania

IHS Markit Inżynier Oprogramowania Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in United States w IHS Markit wynosi od $99.2K year dla Software Engineer do $136K year dla Senior Software Engineer. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $135K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w IHS Markit. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Associate Software Engineer I
(Poziom początkujący)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Pokaż 2 Więcej poziomów
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
DodajDodaj wynagrodzenieDodaj wynagrodzenie

Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuj daneZobacz otwarte oferty
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Współtwórz
Jakie są poziomy kariery w IHS Markit?

Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Inżynier Oprogramowania oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inżynier Oprogramowania w IHS Markit in United States wynosi rocznie $165,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w IHS Markit dla stanowiska Inżynier Oprogramowania in United States wynosi $124,323.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla IHS Markit

Powiązane firmy

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.