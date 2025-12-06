Katalog firm
IHS Markit
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Projektant Produktu

  • Wszystkie pensje Projektant Produktu

IHS Markit Projektant Produktu Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Projektant Produktu in United States w IHS Markit wynosi $98K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w IHS Markit. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
IHS Markit
Ux Ui Designer
Denver, CO
Łącznie rocznie
$98K
Poziom
L1
Podstawa
$88K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$10K
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
4 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w IHS Markit?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
DodajDodaj wynagrodzenieDodaj wynagrodzenie

Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuj daneZobacz otwarte oferty

Współtwórz

Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Projektant Produktu oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Projektant Produktu w IHS Markit in United States wynosi rocznie $125,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w IHS Markit dla stanowiska Projektant Produktu in United States wynosi $98,000.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla IHS Markit

Powiązane firmy

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.