  • Pensje
  • Inżynier Oprogramowania

  • Wszystkie pensje Inżynier Oprogramowania

i-Sight Inżynier Oprogramowania Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Inżynier Oprogramowania in Canada w i-Sight wynosi CA$85.6K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w i-Sight. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
i-Sight
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Łącznie rocznie
$62.2K
Poziom
L1
Podstawa
$60.7K
Stock (/yr)
$1.5K
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
2 Lata
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inżynier Oprogramowania w i-Sight in Canada wynosi rocznie CA$101,385. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w i-Sight dla stanowiska Inżynier Oprogramowania in Canada wynosi CA$83,520.

