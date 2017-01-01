Katalog firm
Huntsville Independent School District
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o Huntsville Independent School District, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    Huntsville Independent School District empowers students through innovative career and technical education programs designed to bridge classroom learning with real-world applications. Our comprehensive curriculum combines academic excellence with hands-on technical training, preparing graduates for both higher education and workforce success. We foster industry partnerships that create authentic learning experiences, helping students develop in-demand skills while discovering their professional passions in a supportive educational environment committed to their future achievements.

    huntsville-isd.org
    Strona internetowa
    503
    Liczba pracowników
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Huntsville Independent School District

    Powiązane firmy

    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • Apple
    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby