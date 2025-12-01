Katalog firm
Harvard University
Harvard University Postdoctoral Fellow Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Postdoctoral Fellow in United States w Harvard University wynosi $76K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Harvard University. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/1/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Harvard University
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cambridge, MA
Łącznie rocznie
$76K
Poziom
-
Podstawa
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
1 Rok
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Harvard University?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Postdoctoral Fellow w Harvard University in United States wynosi rocznie $96,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Harvard University dla stanowiska Postdoctoral Fellow in United States wynosi $76,000.

