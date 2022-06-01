Katalog firm
GXO
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

GXO Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w GXO wynosi od $10,322 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $419,588 dla Operacje Biznesowe na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników GXO. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Operacje Biznesowe
$420K
Analityk Biznesowy
$60.7K
Rozwój Biznesu
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
Analityk Danych
$10.3K
Analityk Danych
$68.6K
Analityk Finansowy
$126K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$44.6K
Konsultant Zarządzania
$90.5K
Inżynier Mechanik
$94.5K
Menedżer Produktu
$119K
Menedżer Programu
$126K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$99.5K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$139K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$119K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w GXO jest Operacje Biznesowe at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $419,588. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w GXO wynosi $97,180.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla GXO

Powiązane firmy

  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • LinkedIn
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gxo/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.