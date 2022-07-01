Katalog firm
GuideWell
GuideWell Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w GuideWell wynosi od $76,000 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $164,175 dla Architekt Rozwiązań na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników GuideWell. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/24/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $76K
Menedżer Produktu
$121K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$84.4K

Architekt Rozwiązań
$164K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$116K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w GuideWell jest Architekt Rozwiązań at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $164,175. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w GuideWell wynosi $115,575.

Inne zasoby

