    GreenPath is a national nonprofit that supports people's lifelong financial wellness. We have 60 years of experience in guiding people through financial crisis, and we're expanding to deliver a full spectrum of people-centered resources and tools for every step of the journey. Everyone deserves the chance to pursue their dreams. We empower people to make financial choices that support their goals. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, we have branch offices throughout the United States. We deliver licensed services online, by phone, and in person. We are also a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC).

    http://www.greenpath.org
    1961
    420
    $50M-$100M
