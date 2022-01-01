Gradle Wynagrodzenia

Katalog firm
Wynagrodzenie w Gradle wynosi od $100,500 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $177,110 dla Sprzedaż na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Gradle. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/19/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $162K
Rekruter
$101K
Sprzedaż
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Gradle jest Sprzedaż at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $177,110. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Gradle wynosi $161,500.

