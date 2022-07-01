Katalog firm
Gorgias
Gorgias Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Gorgias wynosi od $92,063 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Sukces Klienta in France na dolnym końcu do $199,000 dla Marketing in United States na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Gorgias. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/23/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $115K
Szef Sztabu
$197K
Sukces Klienta
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Marketing
$199K
Menedżer Partnerski
$132K
Projektant Produktu
$135K
Menedżer Produktu
$113K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$128K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Gorgias jest Marketing at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $199,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Gorgias wynosi $130,072.

