Katalog firm
Glassdoor
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Glassdoor Benefity

Porównaj

Szacunkowa całkowita wartość: $9,474

Ubezpieczenia, zdrowie i wellness
  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    100% of the cost of employee healthcare coverage and 80% of the cost of dependent care coverage in the U.S.; 90% of dependent care coverage for non-U.S.

  • Life Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

    • Dom
  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month. Cell phone and internet allowance.

  • Remote Work

    • Finanse i emerytura
  • 401k $3,000

    50% match on employee's contribution up to $6,000 401 contributions are for US employees and vest immediately. For Dublin employees: 100% match up to 5% of the salary. For London employees: a contribution of 5% of base salary.

    • Inne
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Volunteer Time Off

    • Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Glassdoor

    Powiązane firmy

    • Udacity
    • Sojern
    • Illuminate Education
    • Indeed
    • Collective Health
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby