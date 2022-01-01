Katalog firm
Fujitsu
Fujitsu Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Fujitsu wynosi od $14,141 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Projektant Produktu na dolnym końcu do $211,050 dla Sprzedaż na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Fujitsu. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/20/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $129K

Inżynier Sieci

Menedżer Produktu
Median $175K
Menedżer Operacji Biznesowych
$41.4K

Analityk Biznesowy
$20.6K
Rozwój Biznesu
$168K
Obsługa Klienta
$15.6K
Analityk Danych
$74.2K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$125K
Analityk Danych
$58.8K
Menedżer Obiektów
$40.6K
Analityk Finansowy
$68.5K
Inżynier Sprzętu
$145K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$62.4K
Konsultant Zarządzania
$55K
Marketing
$67.6K
Projektant Produktu
$14.1K
Menedżer Programu
$67.1K
Menedżer Projektu
$48.6K
Sprzedaż
$211K
Wsparcie Sprzedaży
$47.6K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$17.5K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$26.4K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Fujitsu jest Sprzedaż at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $211,050. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Fujitsu wynosi $60,617.

