Fragomen Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Fragomen wynosi od $46,214 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Biznesowy na dolnym końcu do $208,950 dla Prawny na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Fragomen. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $140K
Analityk Biznesowy
$46.2K
Prawny
$209K

Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Fragomen jest Prawny at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $208,950. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Fragomen wynosi $140,000.

