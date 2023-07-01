Katalog firm
Eyenovia
    Eyenovia is a clinical stage ophthalmic company that develops therapeutics using its microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing targeted ocular delivery systems for patients with myopia, near vision impairment, and for eye exams. The company's product candidates are in Phase III clinical development programs and it has license agreements with Bausch Health and Arctic Vision for commercialization in various countries. Eyenovia was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York.

    https://eyenovia.com
    Strona internetowa
    2014
    Rok założenia
    43
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

